Vikings bench QB Joshua Dobbs for Nick Mullens after 3 scoreless quarters vs. Raiders

Joshua Dobbs took five sacks against the Raiders on Sunday. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings benched starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday after three scoreless quarters against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Mullens replaced Dobbs early in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 0-0.

Dobbs completed 10 of 23 passes in the game for 63 yards. He was sacked five times for a loss of 63 yards.

The Vikings traded for Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline after an Achilles tendon injury ended starting quarterback Kirk Cousins' season. He led the Vikings to victory in his first two starts, but struggled in a Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos and again in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 13, prompting head coach Kevin O'Connell to consider making a change at quarterback.

O'Connell ultimately decided to start Dobbs against the Raiders, but had seen enough on Sunday after three scoreless quarters.