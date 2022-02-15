Vikings being slept on in recent Super Bowl LVII odds

The Minnesota Vikings are clearly one of the more talented teams in the NFL, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. But that notion isn’t doing much to improve their odds of winning Super Bowl LVII.

Per Tipico Sportsbook, the odds for a Vikings Super Bowl run are currently set at +5000 for the 2022 season. Their implied win percentage (1.96) is ranked 24th among all 32 teams in the league.

To no one’s surprise, the Buffalo Bills (+650) and Kansas City Chiefs (+650) are the top-two teams with the best odds next season, while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are sitting in third place (+1000).

Plenty of change is coming for the Vikings this season following the firing of former head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman.

The team has already hired former Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new GM, while the vacant head coaching job is expected to go to Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a team with better players at the offensive skilled positions than Minnesota. If O’Connell gets more out of quarterback Kirk Cousins and the defense improves on the personnel side of things, this Vikings team could be in a position to set the rest of the league on fire.

