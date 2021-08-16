Vikings begin trimming roster by cutting two players after Denver loss

The Vikings waived defensive end Jordan Brailford and long snapper Turner Bernard on Sunday, a day after both didn't see much playing time in the 33-6 loss to the Broncos.

They're the initial cuts as all NFL teams must trim rosters to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings have to make three more moves, which could also include receiver Blake Proehl going to injured reserve.

Proehl, the undrafted rookie from East Carolina and son of former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl, suffered a serious knee injury Wednesday during a joint practice with the Broncos. Proehl went down with the non-contact injury while running a route in passing drills.

"I hope that my story will inspire others and show that anything is possible. Road to recovery starts now," Proehl wrote on his Instagram last week.

Brailford did not register any defensive stats in 11 snaps against Denver on Saturday. Bernard snapped twice, losing the competition to incumbent snapper Andrew DePaola, who replaced Austin Cutting in the middle of last season.

League owners approved new 2021 cutdown deadlines this spring, adding one after every week of the preseason. Next is Aug. 24, when rosters must be cut down to 80 players. Initial 53-man rosters need to be set by Aug. 31.