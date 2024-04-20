Vikings beat writer confident team will make NFL draft deal

The NFL draft is less than a week away, and the rumor mill just keeps on spinning! While it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Minnesota Vikings are intent on taking a quarterback in the first round, they’re likely going to need some help to do so. If they want one of the top options in the 2024 NFL draft class, they’re going to have to trade up to get them.

Star Tribune’s Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, Ben Goessling feels confident that the Vikings will “do what it takes to make the deal,” he said on a recent appearance on KFAN1003, a Minnesota sports station.

Minnesota is currently sitting with both the 11th and 23rd picks in the NFL draft, after trading with the Houston Texans to acquire a second pick in the first round. It’s long be thought that the trade was simply the Vikings gathering assets to make another move so they can get their quarterback.

The team has been heavily linked in mock drafts to a number of different quarterbacks, but the top two seem to be former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. If Minnesota is dead-set on landing Maye, they’re likely going to have to trade into the top 3, which means pulling off a trade with either the Washington Commanders or the New England Patriots — both of whom need quarterbacks of their own.

The fact that Washington and New England could be on the market for a QB certainly complicates the situation. Minnesota will likely have to overpay if they want to move up. Will general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah be willing to part with enough assets to make the move? At least one beat writer thinks so.

