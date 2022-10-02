Vikings beat Saints in back-and-forth field goal battle

The Vikings and Saints played a wild one in London.

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, it was a Greg Joseph 48-yard field goal — his fifth field goal of the game — that gave Minnesota a 28-25 lead.

That came just after Saints kicker Wil Lutz nailed a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, tying the game 25-25 and appearing to send it close to overtime.

After Joseph’s kick gave the Vikings the lead, Lutz had a chance to send it into overtime with a 61-yard attempt. But he double-doinked it off the upright and cross bar, and it was no good.

Aside from the kicking heroics, Justin Jefferson was the star of the game, with 10 catches for 147 yards. Kirk Cousins also had a solid game getting the ball to Jefferson.

The Saints were without Jameis Winston, their starting quarterback, but Andy Dalton filled in admirably and gave the Saints a chance, getting them into long field goal range for that Lutz kick as time expired.

The win improves the Vikings to 3-1 and keeps them in very good shape in the NFC playoff race. The Saints fall to 1-3.

