If Vikings beat Saints in 2009, Steve Hutchinson thinks Minnesota would have won it all

Former Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson had a Hall-of-Fame NFL career, but he never did win a Super Bowl.

Hutchinson and Minnesota came close in 2009, before the Saints defeated the Vikings in the NFC Championship. Hutchinson recently told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that if the Vikings had won that game, the team would have gone on to win it all.

“We felt strongly enough that if we were able to make it on to the Super Bowl there was no doubt that we would have won that game (over Indianapolis),” Hutchinson told Tomasson.

Instead, New Orleans won and went on to defeat Indianapolis. The Vikings fan base has seen plenty of heartbreak over the years, but that one still stings for quite a few people.