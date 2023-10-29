Vikings beat Packers but lose Kirk Cousins

For Vikings fans, few things are sweeter than winning in Green Bay. But not today.

Today's 24-10 Vikings win was marred by the loss of Kirk Cousins to what appeared to be a serious injury.

Jaren Hall entered in the fourth quarter to replace Cousins and didn't look ready to play. The Vikings may be scrambling to see if they can find a new quarterback for the rest of the season. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday.

Cousins played well before he was injured, finishing the game with 274 yards and two touchdowns and guiding the offense on a day when the running game didn't give them much. Without Cousins, this team will not be the same.

With the loss, the Packers fall to 2-5 in a disappointing season.

The win improves the Vikings to 4-4 on the season, which could make them playoff contenders. But not without Cousins.