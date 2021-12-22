Vikings-Bears the most watched Week 15 MNF game in a decade

The Vikings and Bears did not put on a show in Week 15.

Both teams had special teams mistakes and errant throws. In the end, the Vikings won 17-9 to move to 7-7 overall. The Bears scored a last-second touchdown to make the final score appear closer than the game was in reality.

I’m not even sure Vikings and Bears fans had fun watching that slog of a matchup. Well, you may be surprised to find out that a historical number of people tuned in to see that game.

ESPN announced that 15.9 million viewers watched the Vikings defeat the Bears on Monday night (H/T The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain). That makes the game the most-watched MNF Week 15 matchup since 2011. The viewership spanned across ABC, ESPN & ESPN Deportes.

Per ESPN, 15.9 million viewers tuned in last night to Bears-Vikings, the most-watched MNF Week 15 game since 2011. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 21, 2021

Why did so many NFL fans pick this game? Who knows? There was also another Monday matchup between the Raiders and Browns this week. Las Vegas narrowly won that game before Minnesota took on Chicago at Soldier Field.