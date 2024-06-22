Vikings, Bearcats come together for inaugural tire flip competition

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Friday morning saw a matchup of Tennessee High and Virginia High football – in a different sort of venue.

Instead of crunching pads at the Stone Castle or Gene Malcolm Stadium, the two sides met on State Street for a tire flip competition.

Each team started with a run down Weaver Pike to the corner of State Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. From there, the players took turns flipping a large tire up the boulevard to Melrose Street.

The Vikings prevailed in the first matchup of its kind between the two state line rivals, but both sides said the event brought the squads closer together.

“It’s something that you’ve got to be disciplined and consistent about,” Vikings senior Colson Mattox said. “It’s just something – it’s the whole team. It’s a team effort that everyone has to learn.”

“Yeah, it builds it up tremendously,” Tennessee High teammate Trent Dowdell added. “Just to be out here with all your teammates and have us all bonding together – sweating, running down there. It’s just awesome.”

“It makes everybody come together,” Virginia high senior Alijah Burks explained. “It makes everybody encourage everybody – it just makes us play better and work harder.”

The two coaches, who both worked together at Holston for a pair of seasons, were pleased with the friendly competition – and the lessons learned by their players.

“It’s great – just because they have to continue to push themselves through adversity,” Bearcats head coach Derrick Patterson said. “And they know their teammates got their backs, so if they need to tap out they can. Just the encouragement, just the fact that they’re sitting there and pushing for each other.”

“We preach discipline over motivation all the time,” Vikings head man Josh Holt explained. “You could be motivated to do it, but about halfway up that route, that motivation goes away pretty quick and you’ve got to rely on that self-discipline to flip that tire. You’ve got to rely on those anklets you did all June. You’ve got to do those types of things. That’s where we’re benefitting from that.”

Tennessee has entered its two-week summer dead period, while schools in Virginia have one more week of summer practice.

