Vikings attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout

The Minnesota Vikings have a need at the wide receiver position, especially after releasing Adam Thielen. On Friday, the Vikings were reportedly one of 11 teams that attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Throughout the past season, rumors have been swirling about where Beckham Jr. may sign. He tore his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021-2022 season and has been out of football for a full season.

Prior to Friday’s news that the Vikings would be parting ways with Thielen, there was a need at the wide receiver position. This report indicates the Vikings are doing their homework, not only on upcoming prospects in the NFL Draft but also those in free agency.

Beckham Jr. has connections in Minnesota as well. Although he didn’t attend LSU at the same time as star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the connection between former Tigers runs deep. Beckham Jr. also knows head coach Kevin O’Connell, as they spent time together with the Rams back in 2021.

While this is likely premature speculation about whether Beckham Jr. would end up in Minnesota, it’s a sign that the Vikings are doing their due diligence to construct the best roster for 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire