Vikings asst QB coach Jerrod Johnson accepts Texans QB coach position

The Minnesota Vikings’ staff has been relatively popular this offseason, more specifically on the offensive side of the football. Multiple assistants were interviewed for coordinator jobs throughout the league and the Vikings finally lost one to a promotion.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, the Houston Texans are hiring Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson to be their new quarterbacks coach.

The #Texans are hiring Jerrod Johnson as QBs coach, sources say. The Houston native, an #Eagles undrafted free agent as a player, is on the rise as a coach and takes a step up after serving as the #Vikings’ assistant QBs coach this past season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, the Texans hired Bobby Slowik from the San Francisco 49ers to be their offensive coordinator and the first move after that was to bring on Johnson as quarterbacks coach.

Before joining the Vikings, Johnson was a quarterback at Texas A&M, where he held numerous records before Kellen Mond, came in and broke them. He had a long professional career across multiple leagues including the NFL and CFL before he got into coaching. He was most notably an offensive quality control coach with the Indianapolis Colts under Frank Reich in 2020 and 2021.

