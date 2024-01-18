Vikings assistant Daronte Jones named Senior Bowl defensive coordinator

For the second consecutive season, the Reese’s Senior Bowl is bringing in assistant coaches to elevated positions for the week of practice. Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Daronte Jones will be the defensive coordinator of the National team under New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich who will be the head coach.

The Senior Bowl sent out a press release detailing the “Coach Up” format of the game.

This is the second year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up” format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches and those candidates were then selected by a group comprised of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee. In total, at least one coach from all 18 teams that submitted nominations were chosen for this year’s game.

Jones getting the selection is an honor as he was nominated by his peers. He is well respected and has the opportunity to call the defense and help run practice for the week. He will also have an inside track on getting to know the prospects on a closer scale for the NFL draft in April.

