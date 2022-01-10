Vikings' Anthony Barr: 'I'll have my ... chances somewhere' next season

Jan. 10—Anthony Barr sounded Sunday like a man who had played his last game in Minnesota.

"I'm not too sure what the future holds," he said after the Vikings' 31-17 victory over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, "but whatever it is, I'll always have a special place in my heart for Minnesota."

If it was his last game, it was a good way to go out. Barr finished with 11 tackles and two of the Vikings' seven sacks as Minnesota rallied from a 14-0 deficit with a monster second half.

"Bittersweet to end this way, but it kind of is what it is, you know?" he said. "I've been doing it long enough to understand what comes next, keep things in perspective, just be ready for whatever happens in the future."

Barr will become an unrestricted free agent in March. He missed most of 2020 after tearing a pectoral muscle at Indianapolis in Week 2 and after the season agreed to have his $12.9 million salary reduced to $10 million for 2021. Part of that, he said, was to make sure 2020 wasn't his last in Minnesota. But he also was thinking ahead.

"Kind of bet on myself a little bit," he said Sunday. "hoping I'd have a good year."

Barr had his right knee scoped in late August and missed the first four games of the season but has played well enough to have choices this spring. He said he has felt back to 100 percent for the past six or seven weeks, and starting with a victory over Green Bay on Nov. 11 has 58 tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks and two interceptions in seven games.

Barr was Mike Zimmer's first draft pick after Zimmer became the Vikings' head coach in 2014, and Barr immediately changed positions, from an edge-rushing linebacker in a 3-4 defense at UCLA to an outside linebacker in 4-3 in Minnesota.

Asked whether he might be interested in moving back to being used as a rusher, Barr said, "That's something I've got to assess, and it depends on the situation, the team and all that. So, I think, fortunately for me, I'll have my shot and my chances somewhere, so I'm looking forward to that, and we'll see what comes."

For his work in the community, Barr was the Vikings' nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this season.

Asked about Barr after the game, Zimmer, who also might be on his way out, grew noticeably emotional.

"Well, like I've said before, Barr ... is um, a terrific person, he's a really good football player," the coach said. "He does an awful lot of things for this football team, this organization, for the community. He's extremely smart. He's a guy I respect an awful lot."

"It's mutual," Barr said. "Respect is the highest praise in this sport, in this game. Players tell me all the time after the game, 'I respect you,' I say the same thing back to certain players. It's important. It's a mutual feeling.

"Coach Zim comes to work every day, he's the same guy every day whether you like it or not, he's him. With the media, the players, his family, what you see is what you get. There's no window dressing. He's just a very straightforward guy, for better or worse. I respect that. We're in a day and age where everybody can kind of be fake, but that's not him. ... I have a lot of respect for Zim."