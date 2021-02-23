What the Vikings should do about Anthony Barr

As the Vikings’ cap situation stands, the team will most likely have to make a difficult financial decision in regards to its linebacker position.

Minnesota has linebacker Eric Wilson, who is set to become a free agent this offseason. With the way fellow linebacker Anthony Barr’s contract is structured, the team will ostensibly have to decide between one or the other.

Barr’s 2021 cap hit will be more than $15 million, per Over The Cap. His contract goes up to $15.6 million in 2022, then it goes to $18.1 million the following season, via Over The Cap.

Wilson’s value could also be high. Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that his value is at $9 million or $10 million a year.

What should they do?

I think Wilson is coming off a stellar year, but he has some flaws to his game, such as missed tackles and run defense. He had a PFF grade of 53.5 in a big role at linebacker this year. With Wilson and Eric Kendricks at linebacker last season, the defense was inconsistent. Barr's value isn't always seen by Vikings fans and I think his large contract has something to do with it. However, I think his absence was felt on the defense this past season after the injury he suffered against the Colts. Barr had a PFF grade of 47.5 in his two games this year. But in 2019, he had a PFF grade of 60.6. It's tough because Barr's contract is massive, but he remains a player who teams have to look out for in the pass rush, despite not putting up gaudy pressure numbers. Due to the way he's seen as a field general on defense and Wilson's mistakes in 2020, I think Barr is a safer bet. I think they should try to keep him, whether that means restructuring or not.

