Vikings answer Saints TD with one of their own

The Saints scored quickly to open their Christmas game against the Vikings, but their lead didn’t last long.

Dalvin Cook ran for a 15-yard score a little more than three minutes after Alvin Kamara‘s 40-yard run opened the scoring in New Orleans. It is now 7-7 with more than eight minutes to play in the first quarter.

Cook ran three times for 32 yards overall on the drive and Kirk Cousins completed four passes. One went to Justin Jefferson for 11 yards, which leaves him 121 receiving yards behind Randy Moss for the Vikings’ rookie record.

The Saints are now back up in what’s shaping up to be an exciting way to pass a few hours on a Friday.

