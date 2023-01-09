Vikings get another cornerback in latest Draft Network mock

The Minnesota Vikings spent a lot of resources last offseason on the cornerback position. They re-signed cornerback Patrick Peterson along with drafting Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans.

Due to injuries to both rookies and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler, the Vikings were forced to start former practice squad player Duke Shelley. While he has played well this season, it’s not an ideal scenario for the defense.

In the latest mock draft from The Draft Network, Jaime Eisner agrees with that and sent them Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Here is what Eisner had to say about the physical cornerback.

“Patrick Peterson’s contract voids after this season, but the Vikings need more reinforcements in the CB room regardless. Devon Witherspoon is a momentum-flipper with his ability to get his hands on the ball. Outside of his ball skills, versatility may be his best trait. I believe Witherspoon can play outside or as the nickel and have success in both man and zone coverages.”

A fast riser up draft boards, Witherspoon would be a great get for the Vikings and could solve their slot cornerback issues year one before transitioning outside.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire