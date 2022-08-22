Vikings announcer rips Danny Gray for 'Griddy' dance in 49ers preseason game

Vikings announcer rips 49ers' Gray for preseason 'Griddy' dance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Danny Gray has a critic when it comes to his end zone celebrations.

During the 49ers' 17-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Gray celebrated a two-point conversion by doing the "Griddy" dance in the end zone.

That didn't sit well with Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen.

“You’re not really going to come in here and do the 'Griddy,' are you?” Allen said on the simulcast radio/television broadcast. “I mean, c’mon, man.”

The dance, originated by Louisiana native Allen Davis, was popularized by Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson during his collegiate career at LSU. He brought it to the NFL while breaking the Super Bowl era record for rookie receiving yards in 2020.

Since the dance became popular, the "Griddy" has been seen everywhere -- from the "Fortnite" video game to music videos to TikTok challenges to just about every NFL locker room. Jefferson might have started the trend on the gridiron, but he doesn't have it trademarked.

Earlier in the game, defensive end Javon Kinlaw broke out the "Griddy" after sacking quarterback Kellen Mond.

Kinlaw up the middle for the sack

Gray, a third-round pick by the 49ers in April, is putting together a nice preseason showing. Last week, Gray hauled in a 76-yard touchdown reception from Trey Lance and caught another bomb from the 49ers' young quarterback in joint practice against the Vikings.

"Griddy" away, rookie.

