Vikings announce signing of RB Abram Smith, waive FB Zach Ojile

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they signed All-XFL running back Abram Smith and waived fullback Zach Ojile to make room for him on the roster. The signing of Smith was initially reported by the XFL’s Twitter account.

Smith was the first-team All-XFL running back with 791 yards and seven touchdowns. He was undrafted out of Baylor and became the first overall pick in the XFL draft by the D.C. Defenders.

Ojile was signed by the Vikings after rookie minicamp out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He was the backup to C.J. Ham and ranked as the 88th player on the roster.

The Vikings have a full 90-man roster.

