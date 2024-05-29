Vikings announce signing of fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings took to social media Tuesday evening to announce the signing of 2024 NFL draft fourth-round selection Khyree Jackson. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Vikings team account officially announced the signing, moving the team one step closer to getting their entire draft class under contract.

The Vikings took Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout senior season with the Oregon Ducks, during which Jackson had three interceptions and seven passes defended. More than just a coverage defensive back, Jackson also showed he could disrupt plays in the backfield, adding two sacks and five tackles for loss for the Ducks.

Prior to Oregon, Jackson spent time at Alabama with legendary head coach Nick Saban and first-round pick Dallas Turner. Turner and his fellow first-round pick, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, are now the only Vikings draft picks who remain unsigned.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire