Vikings announce second Winter Whiteout on Christmas Eve

After the Minnesota Vikings held their first Winter Whiteout on Christmas Eve in 2022, they announced their second rendition which will also take place on Christmas Eve against the Detroit Lions.

Against the New York Giants last season, the atmosphere was special. The Vikings were wearing all white along with the crowd and U.S. Bank Stadium just felt different. The end zones were also painted white with purple letters and there was snow falling from the rafters.

This could become a cool yearly tradition for the Vikings around the Christmas holiday, or it could just be when they play on the holiday itself, as has been the case the last two years.

