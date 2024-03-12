Vikings announce deal with Aaron Jones

Running back Aaron Jones has officially switched sides in one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries.

Jones was released by the Packers on Monday and it did not take him long to find common ground over the border in Minnesota. The Vikings announced that they have agreed to sign Jones on Tuesday.

A report earlier in the day said that Jones will be signing a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Vikings, but the team did not provide any terms.

The Packers went 6-3 against the Vikings with Jones in their lineup and Jones ran for an average of 5.7 yards per carry in those NFC North battles. The Vikings will be hoping to get the same kind of production and better results on the scoreboard now that Jones will be wearing purple.