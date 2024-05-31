Vikings announce Dalton Risner signing, waive OL Matt Cindric

Guard Dalton Risner is officially back with the Vikings.

Word that Risner would re-sign with the team came earlier this week and the Vikings announced the move on Friday. It's a one-year deal for Risner and no other terms have been announced.

Risner joined the Vikings last year after spending his first four seasons with the Broncos. He started 11 games at left guard and is expected to be back at that spot for the Vikings during the 2024 season.

The Vikings also announced a corresponding move to make room for Risner on the roster. They have waived undrafted rookie offensive lineman Matt Cindric.