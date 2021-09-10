Vikings announce captains for the 2021 season

Minnesota has some returning captains for the 2021 season, but the Vikings also have some new faces who may be considered leaders.

The team opted to retool much of its defense through free agency. Additionally, the Vikings also saw Riley Reiff and Kyle Rudolph depart in free agency.

So Minnesota had some leaders to replace this offseason. Here is what the Vikings decided to do with captains in 2021:

QB Kirk Cousins

Dec 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook breaks away for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

WR Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

RT Brian O'Neill

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Brian O'Neill #75 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on durning the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

FB C.J. Ham

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) spikes the ball after running back Dalvin Cook (33) touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) talks with teammates Eric Kendricks, left, and Eric Wilson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

CB Patrick Peterson

Story continues

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) during pregame warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

S Harrison Smith

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

1

1