Vikings already ‘really impressed’ with J.J. McCarthy

Michigan football fans know J.J. McCarthy is special and they have for some time. For the first time in decades, the maize and blue faithful weren’t calling for the backup, perfectly content with McCarthy’s performance.

Rival fans say it’s because Michigan was a run-first team, but the same was true throughout the Jim Harbaugh era, including in 2021, and yet it’s only been the past two years that fans were satiated with the starting QB.

Now Vikings fans are about to be in the same boat.

McCarthy hit the field in Vikings garb for the first time on Friday and head coach Kevin O’Connell is already singing his praises, noting McCarthy is diligent on making sure he’s the right man for the job.

“You arrive here this morning and [McCarthy is] out by himself walking through plays already, and not because anybody told him to, but he’s trying to have the best possible day that he can today, and try to do the same thing tomorrow.



This guy is a process-driven guy and understands that there’s a long road ahead of him that we’re just trying to make incremental gains that will be solidified as part of how he plays quarterback for a long time.



So I’ve been really impressed with him so far.”

Selected at No. 10 overall, McCarthy’s stock in the 2024 NFL draft was the hottest topic in the months leading up to the three-day event. He may have been the fourth quarterback picked, but you can tell that Minnesota is overjoyed that it was able to secure a player who can lead the franchise for years to come.

