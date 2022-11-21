The Vikings allowed pressure at a historic rate vs. Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t just get pulverized by the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 on Sunday, they set records in allowing pressure.

During the season, there hasn’t been a more futile pass-protecting performance. Over the first 326 games this season, the Vikings allowed a league-high pressure rate of 57.6% on four-man rushes.

There have been 326 NFL games this year. No team has applied a greater pressure rate with a four-man pass rush than the Cowboys applied to the Vikings yesterday. 57.6%. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 21, 2022

The Eagles were able to consistently get home with four pass rushers and played coverage on the back end. That resulted in the Vikings unable to get anything going on offense.

Not every team is able to do what the Eagles did due to their personnel, but the Cowboys had the horses to accomplish just that. With Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorrance Armstrong, they were successful in doing just that.

Along with the pass rush, Trevon Diggs traveled with Justin Jefferson and helped hold him to three catches for 33 yards.

The game plan to beat the Vikings is a relatively simple one, but it’s not the easiest to accomplish.

