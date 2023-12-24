Vikings allow first opening drive touchdown in 10 games

The Minnesota Vikings defense has been stout on opening drives this season but that streak came to an end on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

They allowed the Lions to drive 75 yards on 14 plays to score the first opening drive touchdown on the Vikings in the last 10 games. David Montgomery scores from one yard out to give them a 7-0 lead.

The scripted plays from the Lions were really good, capitalizing on the Vikings’ blitzes with smart routes to capitalize on spacc voided by the pass rush.

The good part for the Vikings is that you can make adjustments to counter what the Lions are doing.

