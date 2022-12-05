Caesars streamed Colts-Cowboys, becoming the first American sportsbook app to stream an NFL game

Gizmodo

Though the future of Netflix’s The Witcher is in an....interesting (if somewhat uncertain) place at the moment, its past couldn’t feel more sure of itself. Later in the month, the fantasy series is receiving another prequel in the form of Blood Origin, which aims to tell the story of the very first Witcher and show how the world of The Continent became filled with monsters and beings of other races that have become a part of Geralt of Rivia and his allies’ lives in the present day.