Vikings agree to contract extension with Harrison Smith, reportedly making him second highest-paid safety

Harrison Smith is staying with the Minnesota Vikings and earning a major payday.

The All-Pro safety agreed to a contract extension with the Vikings on Sunday, the team announced. It's a four-year, $64 million deal, per ESPN radio host Mike Golic Jr. It makes Smith the second highest-paid safety in the league.

The Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams signed a reported four-year, $70 million deal two weeks ago. Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was previously the second highest-paid safety at $15.25 million per year behind Adam's $17.5 million.

Smith's extension in Minnesota includes $26.38 million guaranteed, per the report. The No. 29 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft is entering his 10th NFL season, all with the Vikings. He's a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017.

Smith, 32, led the defense in interceptions (five) and pass deflections (10) last year. He also had 89 total tackles. In his career he has 28 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, 66 pass deflections and 747 tackles.

He said his offseason goal was to remain in Minnesota, but he recognized the business aspect of signing a deal. He signed a five-year extension with the Vikings in 2016.