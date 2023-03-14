Vikings agree to terms with former Saints EDGE Marcus Davenport
With the uncertainty surrounding the edge position for the Minnesota Vikings, they were likely going to address it in some way. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have agreed to terms with former New Orleans Saints edge rusher Marcus Davenport on a one year, $13 million deal.
The #Vikings are signing pass-rusher Marcus Davenport, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo, and @TomPelissero. He gets a 1-year deal worth $13M. Impressive.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023