Vikings agree to terms with former Rams TE Johnny Mundt

The Minnesota Vikings went after the Los Angeles Rams’ coaches, and now, they’re going after their players with the team agreeing to terms on a deal with tight end Johnny Mundt.

Tight end was obviously going to be a position of need for the team with Tyler Conklin being an unrestricted free agent and Irv Smith Jr. coming off a season-ending knee injury.

Mundt isn’t as much of a playmaker as a receiver as he is a blocker. So he’ll be a solid addition to help out in the run blocking for a Vikings offensive line that struggled last season.

