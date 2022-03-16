Vikings agree to terms with former Rams TE Johnny Mundt

Jordy McElroy
1 min read
In this article:
The Minnesota Vikings went after the Los Angeles Rams’ coaches, and now, they’re going after their players with the team agreeing to terms on a deal with tight end Johnny Mundt.

Tight end was obviously going to be a position of need for the team with Tyler Conklin being an unrestricted free agent and Irv Smith Jr. coming off a season-ending knee injury.

Mundt isn’t as much of a playmaker as a receiver as he is a blocker. So he’ll be a solid addition to help out in the run blocking for a Vikings offensive line that struggled last season.

