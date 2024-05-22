Vikings advance over Bulldogs

May 21—ELNORA — The Barr-Reeve softball team (11-7) opened sectional play at North Daviess looking for the first stage of a three-peat. The Vikings, who were Sectional champions in 2022 and 2023 opened the 2024 tournament with a convincing 10-0 victory over Orleans (14-8) in six innings. The Lady Vikings advance to Tuesday night's semi-final round against Loogootee.

The Vikings got off to a quick start with senior hurler Karlye Graber striking out the side in the first inning. In the bottom of the inning, it was freshman Hallie Knepp who started the offense with a single. Knepp eventually scored on a Bulldog throwing error to put the Vikes in front 1-0.

Third inning action saw the Vikes blow open what was a close game to that point. A single by Kennedy Huff, a walk to Graber, and a single by Addison Jones loaded the bases. Natalie Stoll lined a single to center to give the Vikings a 4-0 lead, and essentially put the game on ice.

Both Sydney Wilson and Willow Thompson had two run singles in the bottom of the 4th inning to push the margin to 9-0, and in the bottom of the 6th, Stoll singled again to score Jones to give the Lady Vikings the win via the run rule to move Barr-Reeve into the semi-finals against Loogootee.

Graber finished the night with 13 strikeouts in the circle in her six innings of work, while the Viking offense was led by Stoll's 3-4 night at the plate that included three runs batted in. Huff also ended her night 2-4 at the plate with two runs scored.

Loogootee and Barr-Reeve met just two weeks ago at Loogootee with the Vikings coming away with a 9-0 victory. North Daviess and Shoals will play in the first game on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m., with the Lady Vikings and Lions to follow.