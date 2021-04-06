Vikings address defensive line in Daniel Jeremiah’s third mock draft

The Vikings are optimistic that Danielle Hunter will be back in 2021 after missing the entire 2020 season with a neck injury.

That’s great news for Minnesota’s pass rush but they still need some help opposite of Hunter.

In his third mock draft over at NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah has the Vikings addressing that, drafting Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips with the 14th overall pick.

Here’s what Jeremiah wrote about the pick:

Phillips is the most talented edge rusher in the draft. If not for some durability concerns, he would go higher than this pick.

It seems pretty obvious that the Vikings should address the offensive or defensive line in the first round of the draft. Of course, someone could fall at another position which could make that seem less obvious.

For those wondering, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of Jeremiah’s mock draft. All were drafted before the Vikings pick at 14th.