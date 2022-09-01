Vikings adding David Blough to practice squad

Quarterback David Blough is leaving Detroit but not the NFC North.

Blough plans to sign with the Vikings’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old Blough has spent the last three years with Detroit and made their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. But the Lions cut him yesterday and signed Nate Sudfeld to be the backup quarterback behind Jared Goff.

That resulted in Blough going on waivers, and when he wasn’t claimed, he decided to make Minnesota his next stop.

