Vikings add outside linebackers coach to Mike Pettine's title

The Vikings have officially added another duty to assistant coach Mike Pettine's title.

Minnesota announced on Friday that Pettine is now assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach.

Pettine joined the Vikings in 2022 when Kevin O’Connell was hired. Minnesota's release noted he began coaching the team’s outside linebackers during the 2023 season.

Pettine previously was a senior defensive assistant for the Bears and the Packers’ defensive coordinator from 2018-2020.

He compiled a 10-22 record as Browns head coach in two seasons from 2014-2015.

Minnesota also formally announced that Marcus Dixon has been hired as the team's defensive line coach. The move was previously reported earlier on Friday.