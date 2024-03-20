Vikings add LBs Jihad Ward, Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Vikings have added a pair of linebackers.

According to multiple reports, Minnesota has signed Jihad Ward and agreed to terms with Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Ward, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Giants, playing all 17 games in each season. He was on the field for 59 percent of defensive snaps in 2023, recording 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and nine QB hits.

Grugier-Hill, 29, appeared in all 17 games with five starts for the Panthers in 2023. He finished with 56 total tackles, an interception, a sack, and two tackles for loss.

He was on the field for 38 percent of defensive snaps and 67 percent of special teams snaps.