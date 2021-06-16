When it was time for the Vikings to draft him 18 years ago, it was definitely better late than never.

Defensive tackle Kevin Williams, the player the Vikings selected after the clock ran out and two other teams made picks in front of them (the Ravens took quarterback Byron Leftwich and the Panthers picked tackle Jordan Gross), will enter the franchise’s Ring of Honor later this year. Williams becomes the 26th person to receive the honor.

“We are so proud to have Kevin Williams take his place in the Vikings Ring of Honor this fall,” Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf said in a release. “He was one of the greatest defensive players in team history, and he very much deserves this honor.”

“Kevin’s impact on the Vikings during his 11 seasons went well beyond his play on the field,” Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said. “His lead-by-example approach, toughness and production made him a highly respected teammate and set the tone for some of the best defenses in team history.”

Wiliams was a five-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s team of the decade for the 2000s. With Williams on the field, the Vikings had the NFL’s No. 1 rushing defense from 2006 through 2008.

Williams’ six Pro Bowl berths matches Hall of Famer John Randle for second best in franchise history. (Hall of Famer Alan Page had nine.) Williams ranks third in team history with five first-team All-Pro selections, behind Page (six) and Randle (six).

Vikings will add Kevin Williams to the team’s Ring of Honor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk