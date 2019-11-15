Vikings add Josh Doctson to 53-man roster

The Vikings won’t have Adam Thielen at wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but they may have Josh Doctson in uniform for the first time this season.

The team announced on Friday that Doctson has been activated from injured reserve and added to the 53-man roster. Doctson resumed practicing with the team in late October.

Doctson signed with the Vikings in early September, but was inactive for the season opener and landed on injured reserve with a leg injury before Week Two.

If he is active on Sunday, he’ll join Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and fellow 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell as the wide receiver options for Minnesota.