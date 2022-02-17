Vikings add former Browns HC Mike Pettine as assistant head coach

The Cleveland Browns coaching tree is growing. We’ve covered the many moves so far this offseason but they need to be repeated to show just how many former Browns employees got new coaching and front office jobs in the NFL this offseason:

Three former Cleveland employees hired by Minnesota has now become four with former head coach Mike Pettine joining the team as their assistant head coach under O’Connell:

The #Vikings have hired Mike Pettine as assistant head coach under Kevin O’Connell. pic.twitter.com/PrnkbRrIEf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 17, 2022

Pettine was rumored to possibly step in as defensive coordinator but Ed Donatell got that job. Pettine was the Browns head coach in O’Connell’s first-ever coaching job following his playing career. After his time in Cleveland, Pettine spent time with Seattle, Green Bay and Chicago.

Pettine was the defensive coordinator with the Packers for three seasons before not having his contract renewed for the fourth. He spent last year as an assistant for the Bears.