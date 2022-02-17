Vikings add former Browns HC Mike Pettine as assistant head coach
The Cleveland Browns coaching tree is growing. We’ve covered the many moves so far this offseason but they need to be repeated to show just how many former Browns employees got new coaching and front office jobs in the NFL this offseason:
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now the GM of the Minnesota Vikings.
Ryan Grigson joined him in Minnesota.
Mike McDaniel is the new head coach in Miami.
Brian Daboll is the new head coach with the New York Giants.
Matt Eberflus is the new head coach in Chicago.
Doug Pederson is the new head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Frisman Jackson is Pittsburgh’s new wide receivers coach.
Jim Dray is the Bears tight ends coach.
Kevin O’Connell is the Vikings new head coach.
Three former Cleveland employees hired by Minnesota has now become four with former head coach Mike Pettine joining the team as their assistant head coach under O’Connell:
The #Vikings have hired Mike Pettine as assistant head coach under Kevin O’Connell. pic.twitter.com/PrnkbRrIEf
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 17, 2022
Pettine was rumored to possibly step in as defensive coordinator but Ed Donatell got that job. Pettine was the Browns head coach in O’Connell’s first-ever coaching job following his playing career. After his time in Cleveland, Pettine spent time with Seattle, Green Bay and Chicago.
Pettine was the defensive coordinator with the Packers for three seasons before not having his contract renewed for the fourth. He spent last year as an assistant for the Bears.