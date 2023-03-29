Vikings add explosive wide receiver in latest Bucky Brooks mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings chose to move on from some high priced veterans this offseason, including hometown wide recevier Adam Thielen. The decision was a difficult one but one that had to be made considering his cap hit.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks released his latest mock draft and gave the Vikings an explosive replacement for Thielen in Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

After moving on from Adam Thielen this offseason, the Vikings grab a route-running specialist as a playmate for 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson. Flowers’ speed, quickness and precision make him an ideal candidate as a WR2 opposite the All-Pro wideout.

Flowers would be an interesting addition to the Vikings. Despite being a smaller receiver, Flowers is both explosive and a well-rounded threat that can attack all three levels of the defense.

Taking a wide receiver in round one is the second-best outcome for the Vikings in the NFL draft with finding a quarterback of the future being the only better outcome.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire