Breaking news:

Curse-breaking executive Theo Epstein leaving Cubs

Vikings' Adam Thielen wears cleats honoring Alex Trebek, then scores two touchdowns

Chuck Schilken
·2 min read
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen tries to get past Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson during the teams' Monday game. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Possible future "Jeopardy!" question: This Minnesota Vikings receiver paid tribute to Alex Trebek by wearing custom cleats before a Monday Night Football game.

Answer: Who is Adam Thielen?

The two-time Pro Bowler sported some fancy Adidas cleats in honor of the late "Jeopardy!" host during the pregame warm-ups before a prime-time showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Trebek died Nov. 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

Designed by artist Dan “Mache” Gamache, Thielen's cleats featured a portrait of the beloved game show host with a halo over his head, an Adidas logo with "Trebek" in place of the company's name and a blue rectangle resembling the screen where contestants display their Final Jeopardy! answers.

That faux screen contained the message "We will miss you, Alex," along with a wager of $19,000. Thielen's jersey number is 19.

Had Thielen been on "Jeopardy!," that guess likely would have cost him the game since it wasn't in the form of a question.

But Thielen did just fine on MNF, with two touchdown catches, including the eventual game-winner in the fourth quarter, to help the Vikings claim a 19-13 victory over the Bears.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories