Minnesota Vikings receivers are ailing heading into Saturday's playoff clash with the 49ers. Stefon Diggs missed his second straight practice with an illness, but what happened during Wednesday's Vikings workout might have a far greater impact on the upcoming playoff at Levi's Stadium.

Adam Theilen sustained an ankle injury during practice, the team announced, and was formally listed as limited on the team's participation report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The severity of Theilen injury was not immediately known. Losing him for this divisional round game would be a major development and a swing in the 49ers favor.

[RELATED: Why 49ers should be happy it likely won't rain Saturday]

The two-time Pro Bowler dealt with a hamstring issue later in the regular season but had a massive impact on Minnesota's upset victory over the New Orleans Saints. He had seven catches for 129 yards, including a 43-yard reception in overtime that set up the game-winning touchdown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vikings' Adam Thielen sustains ankle injury before 49ers playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area