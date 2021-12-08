Vikings' Adam Thielen, Steelers' Joe Haden ruled out for Thursday night matchup

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced in its final injury report.

Thielen, 31, was injured in the first quarter of the Vikings' 29-27 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He sustained a high-ankle sprain and did not partake in practices or walk-throughs ahead of Thursday night's game.

Running back Dalvin Cook, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, is listed as questionable.

The Vikings dropped to 5-7 with the loss to the previously winless Lions. They're currently out of the playoff picture, sitting in ninth place in the conference. The Green Bay Packers (9-3) are in control of the NFC North division while the Chicago Bears (4-8) aren't far behind the Vikings.

Losing Thielen for any period of time is a hit to the Vikings' chances down the final stretch of the season. He has 64 catches for 686 yards and a team-best 10 touchdowns. The longtime Vikings standout will have extra time to get ready for the Week 15 matchup wen the Vikings visit the Bears on Dec. 20 for "Monday Night Football."

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Steelers injury report: Joe Haden out

The Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden, who has been dealing with a foot injury. Haden also did not practice on the short week and will miss a fourth consecutive game.

The Steelers (6-5-1) are in their own hunt for a playoff spot. They're currently eighth in the AFC and trail the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh is coming off one of its best defensive performances as players come back from injury and T.J. Watt is a favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award.