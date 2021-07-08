Vikings’ Adam Thielen named the sixth-best slot receiver in the NFL

Minnesota’s two best wideouts are both players who can do damage in the slot.

Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson have both thrived as slot receivers and also made plays out wide. For the Vikings, it’s Thielen who ranks in Touchdown Wire’s top list of best slot receivers in the NFL.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire wrote:

“Thielen was the team’s most reliable and estimable slot receiver last season, catching 26 of 34 targets for 326 yards and five touchdowns. Thielen doesn’t have the jets he used to, but he understands his role, and he’s certainly capable of taking advantage when a bad defense (Hello, Cowboys) overspills to Jefferson.”

Players like Cooper Kupp and JuJu Smith-Schuster ranked ahead of Thielen, which is definitely debatable. Also, Tyreek Hill claimed the No. 1 spot on the list, which is hard to argue against.