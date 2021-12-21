Vikings activate WR Dede Westbrook, DE Danielle Hunter off COVID-19/Reserve list

Dede Westbrook’s absence was felt on Monday night.

Vikings punt returner K.J. Osborn, filling in for Westbrook, hesitated on a punt that resulted in the Bears getting a 72-yard field position switch in the third quarter.

Westbrook maybe hasn’t lived up to his offseason billing as a punt returner and wide receiver three, but he’s been good depth. He’s also an improvement over any other Vikings punt returner this year.

So it helps the team that Westbrook is closer to returning. According to the NFL transactions wire, the Vikings activated Westbrook off the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday.

The team also activated DE Danielle Hunter off the list, though Hunter remains on the IR. The Vikings edge rusher is out for the duration of 2021 with a pec injury.

Westbrook also can make a difference on offense if WR Adam Thielen continues to miss time. Thielen, who suffered an ankle injury against the Lions in Week 13, missed Weeks 14 and 15.