The Vikings announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the return of a player from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Todd Davis was activated from the list. Davis went on the list in late October after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Davis had six tackles in four games with the Vikings after signing with them in September.

While Davis is off the list, another member of the team went on it. Long snapper Austin Cutting was placed on the list. The reason for the move was not announced by the team.

Cutting is in his second season as the team’s long snapper. The team does not have another long snapper on the active roster or practice squad, although Cutting should be available if he has not and does not test positive.

The Vikings also placed cornerback Holton Hill on injured reserve with the foot injury that’s kept him out for several weeks and linebacker Ben Gedeon was waived with a failed physical designation. Gedeon was on the physically unable to perform list.

Vikings activate Todd Davis from COVID list, put Austin Cutting on it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk