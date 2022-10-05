Linebacker Ryan Connelly is back on the Vikings active roster.

Connelly opened the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to recover from last season’s torn ACL. He takes the roster spot of safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound leg fracture in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Connelly has appeared in 26 games for the Vikings the last two years as a core special teams player. He recorded nine tackles in those games and had 20 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in four games for the Giants in 2019.

Wide receiver Blake Proehl is now the only player on Minnesota’s PUP list.

Vikings activate Ryan Connelly originally appeared on Pro Football Talk