Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is ready to return on Sunday against the Packers.

The Vikings activated Peterson from injured reserve today. Peterson has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against the Panthers in Week Six.

After 10 seasons with the Cardinals, Peterson signed with the Vikings this year. He started the first six games of the season.

The Vikings also elevated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad to the active roster.

Vikings activate Patrick Peterson to play vs. Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk