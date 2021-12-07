Coming off a bad loss to the Lions, the Vikings will have one of their key defensive players back for Thursday’s matchup with the Steelers.

Minnesota announced on Tuesday that cornerback Patrick Peterson has been activated off the reserve COVID-19 list.

Peterson, who has said he’s vaccinated, went on the list on Nov. 29 after testing positive for the virus. He missed the Week 12 loss to Detroit.

In his first year with the Vikings, Peterson also missed several weeks with a hamstring injury earlier in the season. He’s appeared in eight games this season, recording 21 total tackles, a pair of tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

Vikings activate Patrick Peterson off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk