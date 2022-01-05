Vikings activate Nick Vigil off COVID-19 reserve list

The Vikings activated linebacker Nick Vigil from reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday, the team announced.

Vigil went on the list Dec. 30 and missed Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Vigil has played 15 of 16 games with 11 starts in his first season in Minnesota. He has totaled 78 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception he returned 38 yards for a touchdown.

Blake Lynch started for Vigil against the Packers.

The Vikings also announced they placed tight end Chris Herndon on the COVID-19 reserve list and defensive back Parry Nickerson on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list.

Herndon has appeared in all 16 games with five starts. His four catches include one touchdown. Nickerson was called up to help on special teams in Weeks 3-5.

The Vikings signed interior offensive lineman Cole Banwart to their practice squad.

