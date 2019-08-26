Vikings activate Mike Hughes from PUP list

Cornerback Mike Hughes is ready to resume working on the field.

Hughes was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp as he continued to work his way back from the torn ACL that ended his rookie season. That work paid off on Monday when he was activated from the PUP list and cleared to rejoin the team at practice.

Hughes was a first-round pick last year and had 22 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in six games. Hughes returned that interception for a touchdown in a season-opening win over the 49ers.

Now that he’s back at practice, Hughes will try to find a spot in a cornerback group that is fronted by Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.